WICT Names Bernice Coe Award Winner

Denise Hefner, the call center director for Comcast Oregon, is the winner of this year's Bernice Coe Award from Women in Cable & Telecommunications.

The award, which goes to an executive who exemplifies the values of pioneering cable programmer and mentor Bernice Coe Stavis, a charter member of the WICT board and the head of an independent distributor that supplied Nickelodeon and Discovery Channel, among others.

Hefner will get an all-expenses-paid trip to participate in the 2006 WICT Forum March 8-10 in New York.

The award is co-sponsored by WICT, Oxygen and Multichannel News, which is co-owned with B&C.

