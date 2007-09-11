WICT Hands Out ‘Accolades’

Women in Cable Telecommunications announced the recipients of the 2007 “Accolades,” the most prestigious award given out by the organization.

The 2007 Woman of the Year is Lynn Yaeger, vice president of corporate affairs for Time Warner Cable.

The 2007 Woman to Watch is Wonya Lucas, executive VP and general manager at The Weather Channel Networks.

Vietnam Nurses with Dana Delany on WE tv won the Tribute Accolade in the documentary/biographical category, while The Closer on TNT won in the drama/music/variety/comedy category.

The Forerunner Accolades -- presented to the best programmer and operator for women in cable -- will be announced in November.

The 2007 Accolades will be presented at the 23rd Annual WICT Foundation Benefit Gala, which will be held Nov. 15 at the Grand Hyatt Washington in Washington, D.C.