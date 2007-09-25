WICT CEO Fitzgerald Mosley Joins Vyyo Board
By B&C Staff
Women in Cable Telecommunications president and CEO Benita Fitzgerald Mosley joined Vyyo’s board of directors.
The supplier of broadband-access equipment for cable-system operators said Fitzgerald Mosley “will be actively involved in guiding the deployment of Vyyo products, most notably its UltraBand spectrum-overlay solution that doubles downstream bandwidth and increases the upstream by a factor of four or more for approximately $125 per home passed.”
“With increasing customer interest in HD, very high-speed data and other advanced services, cable-system operators are in a race with telco and satellite competitors for new subscriber revenues,” Fitzgerald Mosley said in a statement. “I’ve been impressed by the technical capabilities and cost efficiencies of the Vyyo UltraBand platform, and I look forward to working with Vyyo to accelerate adoption of the solution across the industry.”
