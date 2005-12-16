"Wi-Fi " Company Seeks Makeover
Newport Beach, Calif.-based IP TV company Wi-Fi TV has come up with a cost-effective way to redesign its rather plain Web site.
The company has created a contest: Home Page Designer of the Year. Contestants will redisign its WWW.Wi-FiTV.com Web page. The winner gets $1,000 and the honorific "Wi-Fi TV Web Designer of the Year for 2006." He or she will also get a live interview on one of its 200 "channels."
Wi-Fi isn't actually a Wi-Fi (wireless fiber) company, but it streams the channels, including an Assyrain TV station, a couple of bar webcams, and a public-domain video of a 1955 black & white Chevrolet travelogue (as well as the more familiar C-SPAN and TBN), over the Internet. "It's as good a name as any," says Colby Marceau, director of investor relations.
A new Web site will help. Now if there were just a way to smooth out those nagging fits and starts of streaming TV.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.