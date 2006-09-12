WHYY Philadelphia To Add Y Arts

WHYY Philadelphia, a Public Broadcasting Station, is adding new musical performances to its newly-launched arts and culture digital broadcast station, Y Arts.

Beginning Sept. 18, the station will air more than 25 performances from the local Curtis Institute of Music recorded by three robotic cameras in the concert hall. WHYY also plans to air two concerts per year on its main analog channel. The performance broadcasts will be accompanied by interviews and commentary from the performers.

The Y Arts channel carries PBS network programs as well as local WHYY produced shows. The local menu includes the station's radio magazine Fresh Air with Terry Gross and WHYY’s Experience, a series of short video segments about the region's arts and culture.