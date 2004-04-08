Why Not Two Upfronts?
By Staff
An industry committee to consider changes in how the upfront ad-sales process is conducted will have its first meeting April 29. The committee, dubbed NUDG (Network Upfront Discussion Group) will comprise representatives of advertisers, ad agencies, broadcast and cable networks, and syndicators, plus a handful of lawyers.
The committee, spearheaded by the Association of National Advertisers, will address such issues as the timing of the upfront and whether it should be moved to a different month or even split into two "half-year" selling seasons. Also up for discussion: the possibility of a "closing bell" each night during upfront negotiations.
