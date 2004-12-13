Who's Who in NCTA's Search for a Chief

By Staff

In a few weeks, the National Cable & Telecommunications Association

is expected to name a new president to succeed Robert Sachs. The outgoing chief

gives a farewell speech to the Washington Metropolitan Cable Club Tuesday Dec.

14. NCTA appears to be going for well-connected former lawmakers or

senior-level administration aides. It's looking for someone with close ties

to the White House who can navigate Congress as it begins rewriting the

telecommunications laws. The post is one of the most lucrative in Washington:

Sachs' $1.2 million annual salary is second among media-related posts, topped

only by the $1.3 million earned by the retiring Jack Valenti of the Motion

Picture Association of America. Already scratched off the NCTA short list are

Verizon lobbyist Tom Tauke, who rebuffed an NCTA invite to apply for the job,

and Disney lobbyist Mitch Rose. Others apparently out are former Pentagon (and

NCTA) spokeswoman Torie Clarke and FCC Commissioner Kathleen Abernathy.

Although a dark-horse candidate can't be ruled out, three names in the hunt

are:

Phillip Bond

Current Job

Undersecretary for Technology, Dept. of Commerce; ex-chief of staff to

former Commerce Secretary Don Evans

Why Him?

Worked as Defense Dept. aide to current Vice President Dick Cheney

during early '90s; has Hill contacts from days as congressional staffer and

Defense Dept lobbyist. At Commerce Dept. Bond's portfolio includes telecom

but also science and space policy

Michael Gallagher

Current Job

Chief of National Telecommunications and Information Administration;

former Washington state lobbyist for Verizon Wireless, lobbyist for AirTouch

Communications, aide to Rep. Rick White

Why Him?

Junior to Bond at the Commerce Dept. but more focused on telecom issues;

also in the running for FCC seat if GOP slot opens

Rep. George Nethercutt

Current Job

The congressman (R-Wash.) became a GOP hero in 1994 by unseating Rep.

Tom Foley, the first House speaker to be defeated since 1860; ex-aide to Sen.

Ted Stevens, incoming chairman of the Commerce Committee, the main panel

overseeing telecom issues

Why Him?

Hiring the former Washington state lawmaker would follow trend set by

MPAA and other top trade groups in hiring ex-lawmakers to represent them in the

nation's capital