Whoopi Performs Again on Thursday
The series premiere of NBC’s Whoopi held up in its second airing
Thursday night after NBC gave it another run behind Will & Grace.
Whoopi retained 96% of Will & Grace’s audience with a 4.8
rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research’s overnight ratings -- the
best retention in the slot since a second Will & Grace aired there
Aug. 1, 2002.
While that doesn’t speak too highly of Good Morning, Miami -- the show
that followed Will & Grace last season but now will lead out of
Frasier -- it could bode well for Whoopi on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.
Last week, Whoopi premiered in its regular time slot with a 4.9/16
share among adults 18-49, NBC’s core demographic, winning the slot slot by 39%
in the demo and delivering the network’s best number in the time period with
regular programming since Oct. 24, 2000.
Whoopi on Tuesday also won the slot by 66% in households and 71% in total
viewers, with 15.1 million people tuning in.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.