Whoopi Performs Again on Thursday

The series premiere of NBC’s Whoopi held up in its second airing

Thursday night after NBC gave it another run behind Will & Grace.

Whoopi retained 96% of Will & Grace’s audience with a 4.8

rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research’s overnight ratings -- the

best retention in the slot since a second Will & Grace aired there

Aug. 1, 2002.

While that doesn’t speak too highly of Good Morning, Miami -- the show

that followed Will & Grace last season but now will lead out of

Frasier -- it could bode well for Whoopi on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.

Last week, Whoopi premiered in its regular time slot with a 4.9/16

share among adults 18-49, NBC’s core demographic, winning the slot slot by 39%

in the demo and delivering the network’s best number in the time period with

regular programming since Oct. 24, 2000.

Whoopi on Tuesday also won the slot by 66% in households and 71% in total

viewers, with 15.1 million people tuning in.