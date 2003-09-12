Trending

Whoopi Performs Again on Thursday

By

The series premiere of NBC’s Whoopi held up in its second airing
Thursday night after NBC gave it another run behind Will & Grace.

Whoopi retained 96% of Will & Grace’s audience with a 4.8
rating/13 share in adults 18-49, according to Nielsen Media Research’s overnight ratings -- the
best retention in the slot since a second Will & Grace aired there
Aug. 1, 2002.

While that doesn’t speak too highly of Good Morning, Miami -- the show
that followed Will & Grace last season but now will lead out of
Frasier -- it could bode well for Whoopi on Tuesday nights at 8 p.m.

Last week, Whoopi premiered in its regular time slot with a 4.9/16
share among adults 18-49, NBC’s core demographic, winning the slot slot by 39%
in the demo and delivering the network’s best number in the time period with
regular programming since Oct. 24, 2000.

Whoopi on Tuesday also won the slot by 66% in households and 71% in total
viewers, with 15.1 million people tuning in.