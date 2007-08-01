Whoopi Goldberg Named New Panelist on The View

Whoopi Goldberg has been named the moderator of The View, it was announced today. Goldberg will replace Rosie O'Donnell, who left the ABC morning show in May after a controversial tenure. Barbara Walters, The View's creator, executive producer and host of the show, made the announcement during the telecast.

"I have known Whoopi for years," Walters said in a statement. "She is brilliant, funny and irrepressible, and is an enormously popular and talented star. We are delighted that she is going to join the program as our moderator. This is going to be a great new chapter for The View."





Still unclear is whether comedian Sherri Shepherd will fill the vacancy left by Star Jones Reynolds, who left the show acrimonious last year.

Walters, Elizabeth Hasselback and Joy Behar will remain co-hosts of the daily talker. Goldberg, who has filled in occasionally as a guest host since O'Donnell's departure, will join the show full time in the fall.