WHO to Launch 'Hello Iowa' in September

WHO will premiere lifestyle show Hello Iowa in mid-September. The show will go in the 11 a.m.-noon weekday slot. Hello Iowa will focus on health and wellness, food and cooking, entertainment, local events, a bit of news and maybe a celebrity interview now and then.

“Nexstar continues its focus on driving more locally originated content and programming,” said Bobby Totsch, WHO VP and general manager. “Hello Iowa will be a nice addition for us.”

Megan Reuther will be the host. Totsch calls the veteran anchor “a perfect fit” for the role.

Totsch has overseen daytime lifestyle program launches in other markets multiple times in his career. He said Hello Iowa will have “marketing opportunities available” for local vendors.

“Hello Iowa will be the first lifestyle show of its kind on any network affiliate in the Des Moines market,” he said.

