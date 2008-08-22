WHO to Test Conversion Aug. 25

Local TV’s WHO Des Moines, Iowa, will conduct a 19-hour digital-conversion test from 5 a.m.-midnight Monday.

The test will help viewers to realize if their televisions will pass or fail February’s analog-TV shutdown.

Viewers who are up to speed on the conversion will not be impacted by the test. Viewers who are not digitally equipped will see a crawl about one-third of the way up the screen that informs them that they’re not prepared and instructs them on how to fix the issue.

Regional vice president and general manager Dale Woods said the idea was hatched at a leadership meeting about one month ago. “It’s one way to help viewers understand how prepared they are,” he added. “We wanted a way to break through the clutter of informational messages and really target those people who we know it will impact.”