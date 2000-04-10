Who says there are no TV editorials?

KCTV(TV) Kansas City, Mo., is taking its kiosk-based "Speaker's Corner" from part-time to full time. The concept of people entering a kiosk at various locations around the city and sounding off on various questions of the day has proved popular enough to join the station's Saturday-night lineup. The station defines Speaker's Corner as "a video booth for you to use as your soap box.your platform to speak your mind on anything and everything." Comments had been airing during the morning news and at the end of the 10 p.m. news. The station now plans to air half an hour of the comments-edited for profanity, as speakers are forewarned-on Speakers Corner: The Show, Saturday night at 11 p.m. The kiosk concept is credited to the innovative Toronto-based CityTV.