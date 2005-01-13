Who Let the Show Dogs Out?

Bravo is planning an eight-part reality documdrama, Showdog Moms & Dads.

The decision follows the success of its Showbiz Moms & Dads series last year, and obviously is throwing a bone to the critically acclaimed mockudrama theatrical, Best in Show.

Showdog, which debuts March 30 at 10 p.m., is about the show trials and tribulations of five families who "juggle careers, family and bank accounts to see their pooch crowned top dog."

The series is from World of Wonder (WOW), in assocaition with Bravo. In addition to Showbiz Moms and Dads, WOW's credits include the Trio documntary Gay Republicans and a just-finished project, Inside Deep Throat (co-produced with Imagine Entertainment's Brian Grazer) about the classic adult film.