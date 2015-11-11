WHO Des Moines Hosting ‘The Iowa Forums’ With Carson, Jindal, Trump

David Price, political director of WHO-HD, the NBC affiliate in Des Moines, Iowa, will host GOP presidential candidates Ben Carson, Bobby Jindal and Donald Trump in a series of hour-long conversations called “The Iowa Forums.”

Each forum will highlight one specific issue: education, healthcare and jobs. The trio of one-hour broadcasts will air on the Tribune station at 4 p.m. Nov. 17-19 and streamed live at www.whotv.com.

“The whole idea is really pretty simple: one candidate, one hour, one subject,” Price said. “The expanded, one subject format will enable us to dive deep into a single issue without the interruptions and grand-standing common at a traditional debate. Our goal is to have a meaningful dialogue on some key issues and have no ‘gotcha’ moments.”

Two of “The Iowa Forums” will be in partnership with Des Moines Area Community College and in front of live audiences at their Ankeny and Newton campuses. Jindal, the Louisiana governor, will discuss health with Price at the Ankeny campus on Nov. 18, followed by Trump talking about jobs at the Newton campus Nov. 19. Carson will speak with Price about education via live satellite on Nov. 17.

“To make the forums a reflection of what real Iowans are thinking, we’re inviting interested voters to the Ankeny and Newton forums to participate and ask questions, “ Price said. “If they’re not able to attend, we’ll be accepting questions on our web site and on Facebook and Twitter.”