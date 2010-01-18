Whitson Out at Newport's Jacksonville Duopoly

WTEV-WAWS Jacksonville

VP/General Manager Jeff Whitson departed the stations last week, confirms

business manager Tim Ford. Ford says no successor has been named, but that the

stations' managers were working on it and should have a new GM in place "very

shortly."

Ford did not offer a reason for Whitson's departure.

High Plains owns CBS outlet WTEV, which manages Newport TV's

Fox affiliate WAWS in the #47 DMA. WAWS features MyNetworkTV programming on its

digital tier. WTEV-WAWS unveiled a joint Action News brand and Website last

spring, and Whitson was aiming to have local HD in time for the February

sweeps.

In November, he told B&C

about seeing "nice increases in ratings across the newscasts" since launching

the new branding.