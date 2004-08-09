Whitney Moves to 60 Minutes

New 60 Minutes executive producer Jeff Fager has named Michael R. Whitney senior broadcast producer, CBS said Monday.

Whitney, a 31-year CBS News vet who performed the same job for 60 Minutes II, the Wednesday-night version of the show (which has lost its Roman numerals).

He has held a variety of producer and writing positions at CBS Radio and TV and has won nine Emmy awards.

The job entails overseeing the nuts and bolts of studio production and broadcast operations.