Whitmeyer Named KDFW News Director

Robin Whitmeyer was named vice president and news director at Fox's KDFW Dallas.

She starts Jan. 9 and will oversee "all editorial, business and administrative functions of the news department," said Fox in a statement, reporting to Kathy Saunders, VP and general manager.

"Robin brings an extensive news and management background to the FOX 4 newsroom and the Dallas-Fort Worth market," said Saunders. "We are thrilled that she will be joining KDFW."

She succeeds Maria Barrs, who left to run KXTV Sacramento.

Whitmeyer was news director at WSOC Charlotte for over eight years. She joined WSOC in 1983.

Her hiring was previously reported in Rick Gevers' Newsletter.