Whiting to head Nielsen Media Research

Susan D. Whiting, a 23-year veteran of Nielsen Media Research, has been promoted from president and chief operating officer to president and chief executive officer, replacing John A. Dimling, who retires after 16 years at the helm.

Whiting has been president and COO since May. She will report to Michael P. Connors, chairman and chief executive officer of VNU, which acquired Nielsen Media Research in 1999. Dimling will remain with the company on a part-time basis, as non-executive chairman of Nielsen Media Research in the U.S., the company said.

"Susan Whiting inherits a company that, in many ways, she helped to build," said Connors. "Nielsen Susan has more than 23 years of experience at Nielsen Media Research, the last 14 years as a member of the company's senior leadership team, successfully building strong customer relationships, bringing new information systems to market, and creating new businesses." - Dan Trigoboff

