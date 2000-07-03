Whither FCCs contrarian?

WASHINGTON

The term of FCC Commissioner Harold Furchtgott-Roth expired June 30. There's been no word on his political future, but he's allowed to stay on absent a confirmed successor until the current Congress ends in December.

Furchtgott-Roth told reporters several months ago that he would be willing to go for a second term if asked, but staffers last week had no comment on his current plans. It's unlikely he would be renominated by the Clinton administration or if Vice President Gore is elected this fall, because the conservative Republican has been a constant thorn, if only rhetorically, in the Democrats' paw.

He stands a better chance if Bush wins, in no small part because his former Legal Adviser, Kevin Martin, is the Bush campaign's deputy general counsel.