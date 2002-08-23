White tapped for anti-fraud PSAs
A former Golden Girl is trying to help senior citizens hold on to more
of theirs.
The U.S. Postal Service, in cooperation with the Federal Trade Commission,
will unveil a new series of public-service announcements Monday featuring
veteran TV actress Betty White (Golden Girls, The Mary Tyler Moore
Show) advising senior citizens on how to spot telemarketing
fraud.
