White: SVOD, OTT Opportunities for DirecTV

DirecTV chairman and CEO Mike White told an audience of analysts and investors at its annual Investor Day in New York that the satellite giant is looking into subscription video on demand and over-the-top technologies, particularly those targeted at so-called “millennial cord-cutters.”

DirecTV has shown interest in the SVOD and OTT space in the past – it was one of the bidders for online video pioneer Hulu earlier this year. Hulu decided in July to call off its auction and reinvest in the company. But White said at the investor meeting he believed DirecTV could have brought some unique things to the Hulu party, including leveraging its subscriber base in Latin America and the U.S., and possibly adding to its kids’ offerings

The DirecTV chief said it is still premature to say how the satellite giant will address the OTT space. “Over the next three years we are looking at electronic sell-through, SVOD, and over-the-top ideas.”

