White Named National Exec Director, Chief Negotiator For SAG

The Screen Actors Guild has named David White national executive director and chief negotiator for the union.



White had been interim executive director for the past nine months, while John McGuire has been chief negotiator. He will remain as a senior advisor.



White and McGuire stepped in after SAG ousted Doug Allen in January.



The posting for White, which will be a two-year contract approved by the board of directors at a weekend meeting in L.A., is a homecoming. He was general counsel for SAG in 2002-2006.