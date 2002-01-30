White House to run anti-terror Bowl ads
The White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy has turned up as one
of the big spenders during the Super Bowl, which will air on Fox Sunday.
The ONDCP -- best known for spots such as, 'This is your brain on drugs' --
has purchased two 30-second anti-terror spots suggesting that illegal drug sales
fund terrorism, sources confirmed.
The ads were developed by WPP Group plc's Ogilvy & Mather and produced by
British director and producer Tony Kaye, who is best known for directing the
film American History X.
Neither the ONDCP nor O&M would discuss the campaign.
In an advertising-challenged year, even the Super Bowl is seeing a downturn.
Still, spots are running at approximately $2 million per 30 seconds, according to
published reports.
In return for accepting the buy, the law requires Fox to donate airtime of
equal value to run more anti-drug public-service advertising.
The ONDCP had been allowing networks to get credit by including anti-drug
messages in television shows, but that practice has been largely abandoned since
it created a controversy two years ago.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.