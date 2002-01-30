White House to run anti-terror Bowl ads

The White House's Office of National Drug Control Policy has turned up as one

of the big spenders during the Super Bowl, which will air on Fox Sunday.

The ONDCP -- best known for spots such as, 'This is your brain on drugs' --

has purchased two 30-second anti-terror spots suggesting that illegal drug sales

fund terrorism, sources confirmed.

The ads were developed by WPP Group plc's Ogilvy & Mather and produced by

British director and producer Tony Kaye, who is best known for directing the

film American History X.

Neither the ONDCP nor O&M would discuss the campaign.

In an advertising-challenged year, even the Super Bowl is seeing a downturn.

Still, spots are running at approximately $2 million per 30 seconds, according to

published reports.

In return for accepting the buy, the law requires Fox to donate airtime of

equal value to run more anti-drug public-service advertising.

The ONDCP had been allowing networks to get credit by including anti-drug

messages in television shows, but that practice has been largely abandoned since

it created a controversy two years ago.