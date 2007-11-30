White House Renominates FCC's Adelstein

The White House Friday announced its intention to nominate Democratic commissioner Jonathan Adelstein to remain on the Federal Communications Commission for another five years.

The announcement, from Adelstein's office, came following a week when he joined Republican FCC chairman Kevin Martin and fellow Democrat Michael Copps in a number of votes, including to cap cable subscribership at 30%.

"I am deeply honored that the president has announced his intention to nominate me to serve another term as commissioner of the Federal Communications Commission," Adelstein said. "I would also like to express my deep appreciation to [Senate] Majority Leader Harry Reid [D-Nev.] for his support and faith in me."

He added, "If confirmed by the Senate, it would be a privilege to continue working to ensure that the American public has access to the best possible communications opportunities in the world."

Adelstein joined the commission in 2004.