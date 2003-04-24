White House pushes for June 2 rules deadline

The Bush administration Thursday finally weighed in on the Federal

Communications Commission's sweeping media-ownership review, urging chairman

Michael Powell to stick to the June 2 target for voting in changes.

"The current review is the most thorough and comprehensive in the 60-year

history of the media-ownership rules," commerce secretary Donald Evans wrote.

"On behalf of the Bush administration, I urge the commission to adhere to the

schedule you have outlined."

Evans' missive comes as deregulation critics at the FCC and on Capitol Hill

are pressuring Powell to slow down.

The latest one urging delay is Democratic commissioner Jonathan Adelstein,

who criticized Powell's June 2 deadline in an op-ed piece in Thursday's San

Francisco Chronicle.