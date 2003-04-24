White House pushes for June 2 rules deadline
The Bush administration Thursday finally weighed in on the Federal
Communications Commission's sweeping media-ownership review, urging chairman
Michael Powell to stick to the June 2 target for voting in changes.
"The current review is the most thorough and comprehensive in the 60-year
history of the media-ownership rules," commerce secretary Donald Evans wrote.
"On behalf of the Bush administration, I urge the commission to adhere to the
schedule you have outlined."
Evans' missive comes as deregulation critics at the FCC and on Capitol Hill
are pressuring Powell to slow down.
The latest one urging delay is Democratic commissioner Jonathan Adelstein,
who criticized Powell's June 2 deadline in an op-ed piece in Thursday's San
Francisco Chronicle.
