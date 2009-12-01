White House Party Crashers To Appear On NBC's 'Today'

Michaele and Tareq Salahi, the couple who crashed the White

House state dinner, will sit down with Matt Lauer on NBC's Today Dec. 1.

It will be the couple's first public appearance since catapulting to infamy last

week after slipping past the Secret Service to attend the president's first

state dinner Nov. 24.

The Salahi's were to appear on Larry King Live Nov. 30 but cancelled that appearance.

Since the incident numerous reports have detailed what appears to be a pattern

of money woes for the Virginia couple who were said to be looking for a pay-day

for their story.

An NBC spokesperson said the network did not offer the Salahi's anything in exchange for their appearance.

"Absolutely no money changed hands," said the spokesperson. "NBC News does not and will not pau for interviews, and this is no exception."

Michaele Salahi is under consideration as a cast member for a Washington, D.C.

version of NBC owned cable network Bravo's Real Housewives franchise and was being filmed by a

D.C.-based production company contracted by Bravo.

The production company and Bravo has disavowed any knowledge of the couple's

alleged scheme to gain entry into one of the year's most exclusive gatherings.