White House Intends To Nominate Cahill for CFB Seat

The White House has signaled its intention to nominate Patricia Cahill for a seat on the board of the Corporation For Public Broadcasting.



CPB is the independent, nonprofit created by Congress to administer the government appropriation for public broadcasting stations, which historically has accounted for about 15% of their total budgets.



Cahill is the general mangager of noncom KCUR-FM Kansas City as well as an assistant professor of communications at the University of Missouri, which runs the station.



She is a former board member of National Public Radio.