White House, GOP recruit supporters for cap veto

In the wake of their defeat at the hands of media-deregulation opponents, the

White House and House GOP leaders were stepping up their counterattack.

Lawmakers Thursday were being asked to sign a letter pledging to

sustain a veto of a bill funding the Commerce, Justice and State Departments if

it contains a provision reinstating the 35% cap on TV-household reach.

Just such a provision was approved by the House Wednesday and is expected to

be approved by the Senate in September.

The White House hopes a credible veto threat will convince House and Senate

negotiators to eliminate the provision when they meet in conference to reconcile

differences between their two bills.

Earlier this week, White House budget director Joshua Bolten penned House

Energy and Commerce Committee chairman Billy Tauzin (R-La.) a letter pledging that, as

expected, "senior advisors" to President Bush would recommend a veto if any

media-ownership reregulation is contained in the appropriations bill.