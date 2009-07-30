White House: Clyburn and Baker Have Received Official Papers

According to the White House, by end of business Wednesday the two remaining FCC commissioners will have gotten their official papers.

Former South Carolina utility regulator and Democrat Mignon Clyburn got the president's Ok first, followed by former NTIA head and Republican Meredith Attwell Baker.

"The President signed the first commission yesterday [Tuesday, July 28]," said a White House spokesperson Wednesday, "and will do the second [Baker] today."

After that, the two can be sworn in and take the remaining two seats on the five-seat commission.