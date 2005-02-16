White House Backs Smut Bill

The White House weighed in Wednesday in strong support of the indecency-enforcement bill being debated in the House.

"This legislation will make broadcast television and radio more suitable for family viewing by giving the FCC the authority to impose stiffer penalties on broadcasters that air obscene and indecent material."

Actually, the bill does not deal with obscene speech, which is already banned.

The White House said it was particularly applauding the fact that the FCC would be instructed to use whether the indecent incident was in a kids' show to determine the severity of the fine.

The White House suggested there would be some tinkering with the language of the bill.

"The administration looks forward to continuing to work with Congress to make the appropriate adjustments to the language of the bill as it moves through the legislative process.

The bill ups indecency fines for stations and performers and toughens enforcement and reporting, puts the FCC on a clock for enforcement, and takes into account a station's and performer's ability to pay, as well as whether the incident was intentional or accidental.

The White House supported similar indecency legislation in the last Congress, but it was submarined by a raft of amendments.