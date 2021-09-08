Whip Media Names Melissa Kaspers To Lead New Center of Excellence
Exec named senior VP of strategy and operations
Software and data company Whip Media said it launched a new Center of Excellence and appointed Melissa Kaspers as senior VP of strategy and operations to lead the new unit.
The Center of Excellence will serve as a resource center addressing new and emerging customer needs. The programs it offers include a customer advisory council and user group, the Whip Media Labs, thought leadership and a Licencing Lounge.
Kaspers joined Whip Media in 2020 as senior VP, product management. Previously she was with TV Time, Amobee, Demand Media, Adconion and Yahoo.
“Whip Media is uniquely positioned at the intersection of the Media & Entertainment industry, and our strategic client and partner relationships enable great visibility into the challenges faced by our customers and the industry as a whole,” said Kaspers. “Our Center of Excellence reinforces our commitment to a customer-focused culture that leverages our expertise and innovative ideas along with best practices to provide the most value to our clients.”
Jon has been business editor of Broadcasting + Cable since 2010. He focuses on revenue-generating activities, including advertising and distribution, as well as executive intrigue and merger and acquisition activity. Just about any story is fair game, if a dollar sign can make its way into the article. Before B+C, Jon covered the industry for TVWeek, Cable World, Electronic Media, Advertising Age and The New York Post. A native New Yorker, Jon is hiding in plain sight in the suburbs of Chicago.
