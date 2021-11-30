Whip Media Adds Epix, HBO Execs to Management Team

Whip Media, whose tech platform is used to distribute and monetize content, said it hired Joanna Wise as senior VP of people and Patrick Kilkelly as VP of customer success, both new positions.

Wise had been VP of human resources for MGM’s Epix unit. Before that, she was with MLB Advanced Media and Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia.

“Joanna brings more than two decades of experience leading global talent and operational initiatives and driving results for some of the largest entertainment companies,” said Jason Weiss, Whip Media’s COO. “The addition of Joanna to the team will enable us to further scale Whip Media’s outstanding team and unique culture across the globe.”

Kilkelly spent 15 years at WarnerMedia and HBO, most recently as senior VP of product operations and partner integration working on HBO’s TV Everywhere and over-the-top products.

“Patrick is an accomplished executive with extensive experience in premium content distribution, partner relations, subscription video products, rights management, and the media supply chain,” said Paul Giordano, Whip Media’s chief client officer. “We’re thrilled to have Patrick join our team and further develop and grow the company’s customer relationships.”

In his new role at Whip Media, Kilkelly will focus on customer strategy and growth, product adoption, sales assistance, retention and support.

“Whip Media’s unique data and platform provide a true competitive advantage to global streaming platforms in this rapidly evolving market,” said Kilkelly. "I'm thrilled to join the team and bring my knowledge and experience to Whip Media to drive revenue and strategic growth for our clients and help expand our customer offerings." ■