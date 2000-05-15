…while House pushes to kill LPFM

Meanwhile, last week a bipartisan group of representatives from the House Commerce Committee called on FCC Chairman William Kennard to cease its LPFM efforts given that the House of Representatives had passed a law to stop the process last month.

"There is no significant support in the House of Representatives for implementation of the low-power FM rule adopted by the commission on Jan. 20 of this year," wrote Republicans Mike Oxley of Ohio and Cliff Stearns of Florida, and Democrats Frank Pallone, Jr. of New Jersey and Gene Green of Texas. "Indeed, there is overwhelming opposition."

The group said a large enough majority exists in the House to override a Clinton administration veto and that legislation reversing the commission's low-power FM decision is likely to pass this year.