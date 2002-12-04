Which channels will be Starting Over ?
Reality programming hits daytime syndication with new series Starting
Over, to launch next fall.
The show -- which features six women who each want to start their lives over
in some way -- will be produced by Bunim/Murray Productions and distributed by
NBC Enterprises.
The women will come from around the country to live together while they work
on achieving their personal goals. As each woman graduates and moves on with her
life, a new woman will replace her in the house.
Producers Jonathan Murray and Mary-Ellis Bunim both have experience in
reality programming, local-station programming and daytime TV.
Murray/Bunim Productions created and produces MTV: Music Television's The
Real World, Road Rules, Making the Band and Making the Band
2, as well as Fox's Love Cruise: The Maiden Voyage.
Murray got his start in local TV news, then became a TV-sales representative
before moving into producing.
Bunim produced soap operas Search for Tomorrow, As the World
Turns, Santa Barbara and Loving, as well as children's,
daytime, late-night and first-run programming for New World
Entertainment.
