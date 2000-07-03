Where credit is due

An RTNDA study released last week found that, in local TV station news departments in 1999, the first full year following the elimination of the FCC's EEO rules, minority employment increased to record levels both in terms of the general workforce and in the top-management position. So much for requiring the heavy hand of government to do what is right. It just makes good business sense to hire the best people, regardless of color. Broadcasters are nothing if not smart businesspeople.

The study singled out independents and FOX affiliates as leading the way in the effort to diversify the workforce. We think they deserve to be singled out on this page as well.