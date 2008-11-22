Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 24

What do we have to be thankful for? That prodigious smorgasbord awaiting us on Thursday, for starters, as well as an Extreme Makeover: Home Edition marathon on CMT. Hosted by Ty Pennington, “Thanks for Giving” goes all week, with appearances by Lee Ann Womack and, yes, Mr. T. Speaking of extreme makeovers, field reporters are donning new duds today, as a fresh regulation from the DOT's Federal Highway Administration says “any person working within areas of traffic or construction on federal-aid highways must wear high-visibility safety apparel.” Yes, that includes news crews.

Tuesday, Nov. 25

Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez gets his closeup on the PBS series Frontline at 9 p.m. ET., as the program “digs below the surface of his presidency and his personality to try to understand the mercurial leader.” Elsewhere on the tube, Amanda Bynes stars in the premiere of Fashion in Film

on Starz at 10, while a few series that are beloved for very different reasons mark their finales. Dancing With the Stars crowns a champ after a two-hour special starting at 9, while The Shield hands in its scuffed and bloody badge after a 90-minute episode on FX at 10. And with Christmas exactly a month away, Stephen Colbert slips on the reindeer sweater and faux fur-lined slippers for A Colbert Christmas: The Greatest Gift of All! The DVD is out today.

Wednesday, Nov. 26

The Naked Brothers Band's animated special The Supetastic 6 premieres on Nickelodeon at 8:30. The cartoon alter-egos of Nat and Alex Wolff attempt to thwart “a jazz-playing criminal genius” who threatens Global Balding by trying to steal the world's hair supply. North of the border, the Ontario chapter of the Society of Telecommunications Engineers holds “Cable TV Boot Camp” at the Marconi Club of London.

Thursday, Nov. 27

Finally, that day of turkey, cranberry, pumpkin pie and beers infused with turkey, cranberry and pumpkin pie has arrived. NBC has the parade at 9 a.m., hosted by Matt Lauer, Meredith Vieira and Al Roker and featuring balloons depicting Buzz Lightyear, the Smurfs and some Keith Haring art. ABC serves up another holiday favorite as it dusts off A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving at 8 p.m. and throws in This Is America, Charlie Brown: The Mayflower Voyagers for good measure. For heartier fare, the NFL features a triple-header; sticking with the day's fowl theme, the Eagles host the Cardinals at 8:15 on NFL Network. Speaking of star players, CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute rolls at 9. Anderson Cooper “spotlights ordinary citizens accomplishing extraordinary deeds.”

Friday, Nov. 28

Black Friday has arrived. You can watch the sad sight of your compatriots trampling each other at the Wal-Mart entrance for bargain-basement Xboxes or you can poke around for something more uplifting. For one, My Boys star Jim Gaffigan's Sexy Tour hits Gotham as the pale quipmaster does his thing at Town Hall. And then there's the denouement of the Makeover marathon: Holiday Wishes features First Lady Laura Bush and Wayne Newton, while Brian Wilson performs. Wouldn't it be nice to watch the former Beach Boy rock out while gobbling down yesterday's leftovers?