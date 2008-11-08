Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 10

The cable extravaganza known as the CTAM Summit is on at the Hynes Convention Center in Boston. The session “Phone + Mobile + Internet + TV: Does It Add Up?” is moderated by Sanford C. Bernstein VP Craig Moffett, while CTAM President/CEO Char Beales hosts the CEO panel. Out West, the Paley Center wrestles with digital media in the seminar “New Platforms, New Opportunities,” featuring IFC Entertainment President Jonathan Sehring, at its HQ in Beverly Hills.

Tuesday, Nov. 11

Our friends at Multichannel News start the day off with the CTAM breakfast panel “The Future of VOD,” featuring Rainbow Media CEO Josh Sapan and TVN President/COO Doug Sylvester. Across the country, the Telco TV Conference kicks off at the Anaheim Convention Center. The salon “Collaboration, Virtualization, Video” is on in the Cisco Workshop. And if you're still suffering from Sopranoswithdrawal a year and a half after the curtain fell on the Dockers-wearing Don, the entire series is available on DVD. The $400 set features 33 discs; the Journey album Escape is sold separately. Elsewhere in video news, Beer for My Horses, starring Toby Keith and featuring a cameo from Willie Nelson, is out on DVD, as is the Scooby-Doo interactive game Funland of Freaky Fights.

Wednesday, Nov. 12

Speaking of gaming, the Center for Communication presents “Video Games: Cracking the Code” at HBO headquarters in Manhattan. Across town, American Latino TV and LatiNation hold a joint launch party at Home; open bar starts at 6. And on the tube, Martha Stewart announces the finalists in her “Dreamers Into Doers” contest, celebrating the “women who are working hard each day to realize a dream,” on the Martha Stewart Show, while Sci Fi showcases a home that would be downright detested by the domestic diva. Reality rookie Estate of Panic sees treasure buried somewhere in a haunted mansion, with seven strangers setting out to claim it. Panic premieres at 10.

Thursday, Nov. 13

Telco TV winds down as MobiTV co-founder/president Paul Scanlan keynotes on “Embracing MobileTV,” before the panel “Beyond the Hype: Maximizing the Advertising Opportunity in Digital Media” goes down. Ogilvy 360 Senior VP Rohit Bhargava moderates the latter, and Nielsen Executive VP Cheryl Idell shares insights. And for insights on that black art that is writing for television and film, the 2008 Screenwriting Expo is underway at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Gurus like Syd Field and William Goldman are there, and Marshall Herskovitz, mastermind behind My So-Called Life and thirtysomething, dishes on what he's learned in the biz.

Friday, Nov. 14

If there's that special station manager in your life, don't forget to nominate him or her for B&C's first-ever General Manager of the Year awards. Deadline is today. And Lost fans are encouraged to rest up, because tomorrow is TV Day at the Screenwriting Expo, with a healthy slate of Lost-related sessions. Carlton Cuse and Damon Lindelof, creators of the haunting ABC drama, host a panel, while scribes Adam Horowitz and Edward Kitsis present “Lost: Anatomy of an Episode.” If you can wrap your head around a Lost script, you should be able to take on Newton's Theory of Universal Gravitation next.