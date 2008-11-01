Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Nov. 3

It's Election Eve, and believe it or not, there are a few events that don't seem to have all that much to do with McCain-Obama. Insight Communications CEO Michael Willner shares the stage with Oxygen Media founder Geraldine Laybourne at the University of Kentucky; it's part of the Cable Mavericks Lecture Series. Up north a bit, Project Runway smoothie Tim Gunn leads the Center for Communication session “Making It Work” at The New School in Manhattan.

Tuesday, Nov. 4

Digital marketing confab Ad:Tech is on at the New York Hilton. CNN-U.S. President Jonathan Klein gives the keynote presentation “Couch Potatoes, Thrill Seekers and Citizen Journalists—The Future of News in the Digital Universe.” Besides the major network coverage—er, absolute saturation—of the election, The NewsHour anchor Jim Lehrer gets help from the likes of Judy Woodruff and Gwen Ifill on PBS, while HD Net anchor Dan Rather covers the results live from the 92nd Street Y in Manhattan. For a fresh perspective of American history in the making, Lafayette College keeps the good people of Easton, Pa., informed as its Policy Studies department offers election reportage on RCN Cable.

Wednesday, Nov. 5

The billion-dollar presidential slugfest/pas de deux/danse macabre/other fancy metaphor has come to an end. What the heck are we going to talk about now? Sinclair earnings, for one, as SBG does a Webcast reporting Q3 results at 8:30. Out West, DV Expo, focused on all things digital video, is on at the Los Angeles Convention Center. A session on “Full Resolution HD Workflow” goes on at the Presentation Theater. Speaking of digital video, former B&C Editor/Paley Center veep Max Robins pitches in on the lecture “Video on the Web: What the Future Holds” at the New York Institute of Technology. And we all deserve a hearty laugh after endless partisan parrying, so the New York Comedy Festival couldn't have come at a better time. The Stand Up for Heroes benefit for the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which raises money for injured soldiers, is hosted by Regis Philbin. Performers include Ricky Gervais, Bruce Springsteen and wife Patti Scialfa.

Thursday, Nov. 6

Remember those epic two-day hangovers in college? TVNewser bows to their power with its Election Hangover Party at Bubble Lounge in lower Manhattan. Newser editors Chris Ariens and Steve Krakauer host. Online, American Women in Radio & Television hosts the Webinar “Bridge the Generation Gap: An Exploration of Four Distinct Generations in the Workforce” at 2 p.m. ET, while Ad:Tech presents the salon “Will the Long-Tail Go Bankrupt? The Economics of Digital Media Distribution.” Meanwhile, back at the Comedy Festival, Louis C.K. hopes his Town Hall engagement goes better than HBO sitcom Lucky Louie did, while The View co-host Sherri Shepherd takes the stage at Caroline's.

Friday, Nov. 7

The yuks continue in Gotham. Mind of Mencia star Carlos Mencia brings his act to Avery Fisher Hall, Late Late Show host Craig Ferguson steps to the Town Hall stage, and some special Comedy Central scribes climb out of the writers' room for “Writers Speak! A Potentially Regrettable Evening With the Writers of The Daily Show.” The Paley Center hosts that Moment of Zen.