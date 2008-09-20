Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Sept. 22

Advertising Week, billing itself as “North America's largest and most prestigious annual gathering of industry decision-makers,” is on in New York. Media critic Ken Auletta and HDNet Chairman Mark Cuban headline breakfast. Elsewhere in Gotham, the News & Documentary Emmys are given out at the Home of Jazz in Lincoln Center. Ken Burns, Tim Russert and Bob Schieffer get Lifetime Achievement Awards. Down D.C. way, Transcending the Digital Transition is on at the Four Seasons. NTIA chief Meredith Atwell Baker offers the keynote. And it being Premiere Week and all, watch Office star Melora Hardin leading a conga line on Nickelodeon's Yo Gabba Gabba at 11:30 a.m., while syndication rooks Jeanine Pirro and Trivial Pursuit bow.

Tuesday, Sept. 23

Fall means not just new shows, but a new batch of books as well, so everyone with a few hundred pages in them is making the rounds. Our favorite new TV-folk tomes include Bob Schieffer's America, The Bro Code from How I Met Your Mother scribe Matt Kuhn, and Candace Bushnell's gossip-fest One Fifth Avenue. And lest we forget ol' Jack Donaghy: 30 Rock star Alec Baldwin works through some tricky personal issues when he reads from A Promise to Ourselves: A Journey Through Fatherhood and Divorce at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's Lincoln Center. Down at the Nokia Theatre in Times Square, Huffington Post chief Arianna Huffington dishes in the Ad Week session “How My Media Defines Me.”

Wednesday, Sept. 24

Sticking with that literary theme, T.D. Jakes, pastor of the Potter's House megachurch and star of gospel broadcast The Potter's Touch, reads from Before You Do: Making Great Decisions That You Won't Regret on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. (Great decision you won't regret for Mr. Baldwin: Calm down before calling daughter. Great decision you won't regret for David Hasselhoff: Turn off video camera before eating hamburger.) Elsewhere in Dallas, the News Technology Summit, produced by B&C and Broadcast Engineering, kicks off at the Dallas Marriott Solana. AR&D boss Jerry Gumbert keynotes.

Thursday, Sept. 25

The latest installment of Cable Mavericks is a homecoming for IFC Executive VP/General Manager Jennifer Caserta, who returns to her Hunter College alma mater in New York. Elsewhere in the Apple, the HD Expo is on at The Waterfront. “Pushing the Boundaries” is the theme, and “The Art of Editing in the 21st Century: Creativity + Technology” goes on at 12:15. Out Los Angeles way, pals Jimmy Kimmel and Adam Carolla host the Prima Notte Gala at the Precious Cheese Italian Feast of San Gennaro on North Highland Avenue in Hollywood. Down in the desert, the NAB Small Market Television Exchange kicks off with a little golf at Kierland Golf Club in Scottsdale, Ariz.

Friday, Sept. 26

The National Association of Black Owned Broadcasters wraps up its Fall Broadcast Management Conference at the Park Hyatt in Washington. Arbitron president/CEO Steve Morris defends the ratings biggie's portable people meters, and FCC Commish Michael Copps closes things out with an address. Finally, The Sportsman Channel sponsors National Hunting and Fishing Day tomorrow. There's a Sarah Palin joke in there somewhere, but we'll leave those to pros like Tina Fey.