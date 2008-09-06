Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, Sept. 8

The temps are getting cooler, so it must be time for the latest batch of syndication hopefuls, including The Doctors and The Bonnie Hunt Show, to step into the limelight. Time will tell if viewers treat the newbies like Dr. Phil or like Greg Behrendt. It's also the season premiere of Monday Night Football on ESPN, which offers up something rarer than a clean-shaven Brett Favre: a doubleheader. The Vikings take on the Favre-free Packers at 7 p.m. ET, and the Broncos face the Raiders at 10:15. The latter features three Mikes on the mike: Greenberg, Golic and Ditka call the game from Oakland. Elsewhere in California, Fox holds its Eco-Casino party at London West Hollywood, while NBC commands the Paley Center to preview its fall shows, including a peek at Kings.

Tuesday, Sept. 9

The Paley preview follies continue, as CBS screens Gary Unmarried and the buzzy Worst Week. Back up north, the Open Mobile Video Coalition holds its Mobile DTV 101 reception at the Hotel Palomar in San Francisco. OMVC executive director Anne Schelle updates attendees on mobile video progress. Across the country, The New York Times hosts Inside the News: Race and the Race at the TimesCenter, while NY1 mainstay Budd Mishkin questions Wynton Marsalis at the 92nd Street Y. Finally, on the box, J.J. Abrams' long-awaited Fringe premieres on Fox at 8.

Wednesday, Sept. 10

It's always busy in Southern California. ABC is up at the Paley, with peeks at sophomores Pushing Daisies and Private Practice, and a first look at Life on Mars. Over in Marina del Rey, the Merrill Lynch Media Conference is on, as Scripps boss Kenneth Lowe mans the podium. Then the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia premiere party goes down at Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Up I-5 a bit, the CITA Wireless I.T. & Entertainment conference plugs in at Moscone West in San Fran. Meanwhile, back in Gotham, the barbs flow as freely as the booze when FLN throws a bash for the Martha Stewart-skewering show Whatever, Martha! at the Empire Hotel. Alexis Stewart and Jennifer Koppelman Hutt host; it's on the roof, so watch your back.

Thursday, Sept. 11

The annual content creation/management/delivery show IBC is underway at the RAI Centre in Amsterdam; today's sessions include The Transition to a New Television Experience. Stateside, the VeggieTales are on tour, as the 50-city God Made You Special rock 'n' roll road show, featuring “favorite VeggieTales songs and spectacular singing and dancing,” rolls into Missoula, Mont. And veggin' out back in Gotham is Three's Company alum Suzanne Somers, who reads from Breakthrough: The Changing Face of Medicine at Barnes & Noble in Lincoln Center.

Friday, Sept. 12

The New York Television Festival gets rolling at New World Stages in Manhattan; 36 independently produced pilots gun for best in show. Opening-night events include a red carpet gala, and if you missed Life on Mars at the Paley, the TV Fest offers the preview. If Harvey Keitel's Lt. Gene Hunt character is half as bad as his Bad Lieutenant turn, Life on Mars deserves a long life.