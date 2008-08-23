Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, aug. 25

The Dem delegates are descending on Denver (if you've seen better use of alliteration today, please let us know), as are countless media types, as the Democratic National Convention gets rolling. Look for network anchors Katie Couric, Charles Gibson and Brian Williams reporting live, and Jim Lehrer goes through primetime on PBS' The NewsHour. For some compelling counterprogramming, HBO's summer documentary series concludes with The Black List Vol. 1, featuring the likes of Toni Morrison and Serena Williams talking about the African-American experience in the U.S. Speaking of the stellar Williams sisters, the U.S. Open is on. USA has opening-round tennis action until 11 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Aug. 26

As the Democrats continue tooting their collective horn, be sure to check out Daily Show site Indecision2008.com for “something approximating election news with something approximating honesty.” In other words, a healthy reality check. Speaking of drawing healthy checks from reality, Janice Dickinson hosts the season premiere of The Janice Dickinson Modeling Agency on Oxygen at 10. The feisty America's Next Top Model alum moves into a “model house” with a gaggle of wanna-models—“policing what they eat, inspecting them before big photo shoots, monitoring their partying ways...and molding them into fierce supermodels who can bring in big money for the agency.”

Wednesday, Aug. 27

Some of the more intriguing media companies announce earnings. Newport TV President/CEO Sandy DiPasquale reveals second-quarter results from Kansas City at 9 a.m. local time, while TiVo boss Tom Rogers shares Q2 results and third-quarter guidance for the DVR pioneer at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. Elsewhere in America, the Midwest chapter of Women in Cable Telecommunications holds its Meet Me in St. Louis “speed networking” event at Busch Stadium. Suddenlink Senior VP of Marketing Mary Meier and Charter veep Keith Hayes collect as many resumes as they can hold.

Thursday, Aug. 28

The convention prepares to wrap, as Democratic nominee Barack Obama and his new running mate salute the Invesco Field crowd. The conventions are more about toasting than grilling, but the cable news nets do their part to make sure some good old-fashioned grilling does go on. Building on its CNN Diner concept from the 2004 Republican wingding, the CNN Grill offers “good food and lively political debate” at Brooklyn's Restaurant next to the Pepsi Center. Famed restaurateur Danny Meyer has created the menu. Never to be outdone, Fox News is serving up “The Fox Experience” at Braun's Bar & Grill across from the Pepsi.

Friday, Aug. 29

Clay Aiken and Regis Philbin are up for the challenge of their professional careers, as the pair test the limits of their juvenile intelligence on a two-hour Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? special on Fox at 8. For slightly more cerebral brain food, the season premiere of Real Time With Bill Maher airs on HBO at 11. The sardonic funnyman promises “unabashed, unfiltered, uncensored election coverage”—just in time to make sense of the increasingly kooky 67 days before our new king is crowned.