Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, July 28

If it's late July, it means those great whites and hammerheads get their moment in the sun on Discovery. Indeed, Shark Week is upon us like a stealthy predator in the quiet surf. Survivorman Les Stroud hosts Surviving Sharks at 9 p.m. ET, showing how best to live through an unfortunate encounter with a hungry great white. If that's not enough to keep you off the beach—and perhaps even away from Red Lobster—for the next decade, it's followed by Day of the Shark, which chronicles six attacks taking place at different times of the day. Speaking of hungry carnivores, how about some 1950s business execs racing around in pursuit of nubile secretaries... Mad Men? Well, yes, but we're actually talking about The Apartment, which airs in HBO's outdoor film series in Manhattan's Bryant Park.

Tuesday, July 29

McGraw-Hill starts off the day with some second-quarter earnings, as big boss Harold McGraw III shares the news on MH's four ABC affiliates. Down Florida way, the National Cable Television Cooperative holds its Independent Show at the Disney Yacht & Beach Club in Orlando. And there's a batch of premieres on the box: Sci Fi hit Eureka, starring Colin Ferguson and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, bows season three at 9, while P.O.V. celebrates the election season with a peek at bare-knuckle politics, Japan-style. Campaign, featuring a “peculiar blend of Tammany Hall patronage, Japanese ritualism and Samurai ethics,” debuts on PBS at 10.

Wednesday, July 30

Comcast shares second-quarter earnings at 8:30 ET, while Disney takes its turn with a live Webcast revealing Q2 results at 4:30. And for those who just can't seem to live without The Wire (seeing Wire star Tristan Wilds on the new 90210 just won't cut it, thanks), this sounds cool: The stars and brain trust of the cops-and-thugs HBO drama, including David Simon, Richard Price and Amy Ryan, turn up at the Times Center in New York for “Making The Wire.” HBO Video and Veuve Cliquot sponsor the after-party. On the tube, Versus kicks off the second season of the mixed martial arts reality program TapouT at 10. Our money's on the man they call Punkass.

Thursday, July 31

Earnings madness continues, as CBS Corp. offers up quarterly results with a teleconference that's open to the public at 8:30. CBS President/CEO Leslie Moonves reveals whether the Eye is half open or half shut. On the tube, the ABC News medical-verité series Hopkins, about the dedicated caregivers at Johns Hopkins Hospital and their life-and-death decisions, wraps at 10.

Friday, Aug. 1

The FCC holds an open meeting where Chairman Kevin Martin seeks to ping Comcast for allegedly denying some customers open access to the Internet, while Fox & friends are to supply the Supreme Court with a few choice words on profanity as they file briefs on the FCC challenge. On a lighter note, with the Olympics just a week away, The Fairly OddParents gets a head start on the Games with a special episode. Figure skater extraordinaire Scott Hamilton stars in The Fairly Oddlympics at 8 p.m. Nine out of 10 judges loved the screener—the Russian judge, not so much.