Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, June 16

B&C Week lives for moments such as this. Telemundo presents the premiere of Sin Senos No Hay Paraiso, or Without Breasts There's No Paradise. Inspired by true-life events, Sin Senos centers on Catalina (played by Carmen Villalobos), “a beautiful young lady who, driven by poverty and desperation, makes a series of wrong choices.” Breasts bares—er, airs—at 10 p.m. ET. It's a big day for premieres, as Showtime sparks up a new season of Weeds at 10, followed by the debut of Secret Diary of a Call Girl. And lest we get lost in a sea of sex and drugs, the Peabody Awards are given out for excellence in electronic media at the Waldorf-Astoria in New York. NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams hosts; winners include The Colbert Report and ABC newsman Bob Woodruff's Wounds of War—the Long Road Home for Our Nation's Veterans.

Tuesday, June 17

Promax, the annual conference showcasing the best in media marketing, promotion and design, is on at the Hilton in Manhattan. The band Charlotte Sometimes, not to be confused with the band Good Charlotte, provides the opening-night tuneage, and Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane does the keynote. Elsewhere in Gotham, The View creator/co-host Barbara Walters and New York Times scribe/HBO hire Frank Rich discuss Walters' book Audition at the 92nd Street Y.

Wednesday, June 18

Promax assembles the brightest minds in network marketing, among them ABC's Michael Benson, Fox's Joe Earley, CBS's George Schweitzer and NBC's John Miller, for the CMO Summit. Later, B&C salutes some more bright minds as it gives out its Brand Builder Awards at the Hilton: Fox's Earley, CTAM's Char Beales, CanWest's Kathy Dore and John Osborn of BBDO grab awards. On the tube, TruTV debuts the series Black Gold at 10. From the creator of Deadliest Catch, Gold looks at “the high-stakes world of drilling for oil and gas in Texas.”

Thursday, June 19

As the temperature climbs, cable eases into its hot season. Sundance has the season-two premiere of Live From Abbey Road, with performances from Mary J. Blige and “Beautiful” James Blunt, at 10, while Penn & Teller magically debunk the latest batch of myths in the duo's Showtime series Bullshit!. Back at the Hilton, it's Promax Idol: The Original Music Challenge, hosted by NBC Agency Executive VP Frank Radice. Speaking of the Peacock, the good folks of the NBC Universal Communications Team hold their summer cocktail party at Bookmarks in the Library Hotel in Manhattan. UPDATE: The NBCU Communications Team's cocktail party was postponed until Monday, July 14, due to the death of Tim Russert.

Friday, June 20

If you should happen to see a big glob of slime crawling past you—boy, that sets up a lot of mean jokes—it might just be Nickelodeon's Slime Across America tour. The primordial ooze pulls into Fair Park in Dallas, with a performance by Menudo. Speaking of memorable performances, television legend Regis Philbin claims a Lifetime Achievement Award during the Daytime Emmy Awards at the Kodak Theatre in L.A. ABC airs the action at 8 p.m. Finally, The Office star Steve Carell steps onto the big screen as secret agent Maxwell Smart in the film version of Get Smart. Carell is a hoot, and co-star Anne Hathaway gives us “99” more reasons to see the film.