Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, June 9

The Deutsche Bank Media Conference brings a broad array of biggies to the Palace Hotel in Manhattan. NBC Universal President/CEO Jeff Zucker gets things rolling with the breakfast keynote. Elsewhere in New York, Rescue Me creator/star Denis Leary joins faithful wife Ann at Barnes & Noble in Tribeca to read from Outtakes of a Marriage. And down D.C. way, the National Association of Broadcasters Education Foundation gives out its Service to America Awards at the National Building Museum in Washington. Patti Austin serves up a set saluting Quincy Jones.

Tuesday, June 10

The Deutsche conference is broadcast-rich today, as Journal Communications Chairman/CEO Steven Smith and Media General President/CEO Marshall Morton make their cases for the station biz. Lest we forget our cable brethren, Cable Positive celebrates cable TV's “invaluable contributions to the fight against HIV/AIDS” with its seventh annual POP Awards at the Time Warner Screening Room in Manhattan. And we're saddened to report that Internet Week comes to a close in New York, culminating in the Webby Awards, hosted by Saturday Night Live performer/head writer Seth Meyers, at Cipriani Wall Street. SNL creator Lorne Michaels gets a Lifetime Achievement Award, and David Bowie provides musical oddities. Also Quinnipiac University gives Fred Friendly First Amendment Awards to ABC's World News anchor Charles Gibson and the attorney Floyd Abrams at a Manhattan Metropolitan Club luncheon.

Wednesday, June 11

The Broadcast Interactive Media Innovation Summit is on at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis. BIM CEO Timur Yarnall offers opening remarks, and Magid Media Labs Director Jaime Spencer coughs up some new-media insights. Elsewhere in the conference universe, the Licensing Expo is underway at the Javits Center in Manhattan. MTV legal eagle Elizabeth Dambriunas sits on the panel “Legal 201—Pitfalls & Protections,” while Blake Davidson, NASCAR's managing director of licensed products, panels “Brand Management for Licensees.”

Thursday, June 12

Kathy Griffin is back with her latest batch of barbs, as Bravo airs The A-List Awards in which 30 Rock, Gossip Girl, Mad Men and Weeds battle for A-List Show, while Lauren Conrad, Marie Osmond, Ramona Singer and Tila Tequila slap it out for A-List Drama Queen. Tim Gunn hosts the pre-game at 8:30, and Griffin steps onstage at 10. Speaking of tough-talking chicks, Jordana Spiro stars as beer-drinking, sportswriting tomboy PJ on the second season premiere of My Boys on TBS. The episode “The Transitioning” airs at 9:30.

Friday, June 13

The Daytime Creative Arts & Entertainment Emmys, recognizing “outstanding achievement in all fields of daytime television production,” are given out at Rose Hall in Manhattan's Time Warner Center. Barney & Friends, Yo Gabba Gabba, Sesame Street and the Pan American Games Opening Ceremonies are in the running for Outstanding Achievement in Costume Design. Speaking of fetching costumes, Cyndi Lauper shows off her sartorial splendor in the Good Morning America summer concert series. If you're anywhere near Bryant Park, swing by and check out Lauper's true colors.