Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, May 12

The Spanish-language upfront presentations are in full swing in Manhattan. What does Don Browne have cooking for Telemundo come fall? El Presidente forgoes Telemundo's usual Radio City bacchanal for a cozier affair at the Rainbow Room. The network's Programming Upfront Press Breakfast starts at 8:30; Browne gets an assist from COO Jackie Hernandez. Up the coast a bit, the Connecticut Broadcasters Association holds its Broadcast Opportunities Job Fair at the Holiday Inn in North Haven, Conn. Admission and parking are free!

Tuesday, May 13

Fox Sports en Español shows off its new programming at Cipriani in New York, while MTV Tr3s does the same at the B.B. King Blues Club. Down Texas way, The Broadcast Cable Financial Management Association holds its annual conference at the Fairmont Hotel in Dallas. Themed “Your World. Your Connection,” the wingding kicks off with a keynote from E.W. Scripps President/CEO (and B&C Hall of Famer) Ken Lowe, who grabs the BCFM Avatar Award for “outstanding contributions to the communications industry.” Speaking of stellar communications contributions, our sister act Multichannel News conducts the Webcast “On-Demand Advertising Models: Clicking Into Place” at 2 p.m. ET. Insights come from Omnicom's Jeff Minsky and Time Warner Cable's Hans Fischmann. Finally, back in Gotham, Curb Your Enthusiasm star Susie Essman cracks wise on an election-themed panel at the 92nd Street Y.

Wednesday, May 14

The upfront presentations continue, as Turner holds its three-headed confab at the Hammerstein Ballroom. TBS, TNT and TruTV strut their stuff starting promptly at 9 a.m.; Turner president Steve Koonin presents, and Kyra Sedgwick pitches in. Elsewhere in upfront goings-on, Univision holds its gig at Rose Hall in the Time Warner Center, V-me does its thing at Samsung Experience, GolTV takes over Stone Rose Lounge, and ESPN Deportes sets up at Gotham Hall. Out West, the Interactive Media Conference is on at the Rio in Vegas. Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia President Wenda Harris Millard keynotes.

Thursday, May 15

The New York City chapter of American Women in Radio & Television hosts “Media Moms We Love: A Mother's Day Salute” over lunch at the Yale Club in Manhattan. Preferred Moms include radio host/syndie debutante Wendy Williams and WABC New York anchor Diana Williams. Back at the BCFM conference, Public Strategies president/CEO Jeff Eller dishes on his days in the Clinton White House, and how the 2008 presidential battle royale is shaping up. Speaking of battles royale, the showdown between Dunder Mifflin boss Michael and HR schlub Toby reaches denouement in the season finale of The Office on NBC at 9. Toby portrayer Paul Lieberstein live-blogs on nbc.com at 10.

Friday, May 16

Josh Groban gets the weekend started early with a live perf on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series on ABC. Later, the reality program Mobile Home Disaster, which gives deserving families the mobile home makeover they deserve, debuts on CMT at 9. (East Coast Elitist Humor Alert: Is “Mobile Home Disaster” not redundant?) Finally, start packing for New Orleans, as The Cable Show kicks off Monday at the Morial Convention Center. “Think Big” is the theme: big announcements, big Hurricanes, big fun in the Big Easy!