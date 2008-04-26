Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, April 28

The A&E Television Networks add to the upfront madness by showing off the new slates for A&E and History at the Morgan Library in Manhattan. Keep your voice down or you'll get a serious shush! from those mean librarians. Elsewhere in New York, the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences gives out the Sports Emmys at Frederick Rose Hall in Lincoln Center. Frank Chirkinian grabs the Lifetime Achievement Award; known as the “father of televised golf,” he's responsible for the millions of lawns that go unmowed each Sunday afternoon. Then, out West, the cast and creative team of ABC Family drama Greek, including Frasier spinoff Spencer Grammer, gets the spotlight at the Paley Center.

Tuesday, April 29

The Early Show anchor Harry Smith presents CBS News Sunday Morning host Charles Osgood with Fordham radio station WFUV's Lifetime Achievement Award in News Journalism at Sotheby's in New York. If Osgood's acceptance speech at the recent NAB Show was any indication, look for Charles to express his gratitude in Seussian rhyme. Fellow Fordham grad/legendary Dodgers announcer Vin Scully gets the sports broadcasting Lifetime Achievement Award. And TV execs can pretty much kiss off the young male demo for the next few months, as Grand Theft Auto IV—set in a fictitious Liberty City that sounds a wee bit like a certain Big Apple—is available for Xbox and PlayStation today. Finally, in a tall black building nestled smack in the center of Liberty City, CBS announces first-quarter earnings.

Wednesday, April 30

Arianna Huffington reads from her book Right Is Wrong at Barnes & Noble in Manhattan's Union Square, while 60 Minutes correspondent emeritus Mike Wallace shares from The Way We Will Be 50 Years From Today at a B&N on the Upper West Side. (Fifty years from today, we're guessing Wallace will still be reporting on 60 Minutes.) Downtown, the Museum of the Moving Image honors Showtime Networks Chairman/CEO Matt Blank and Focus Features CEO James Schamus at the St. Regis Hotel. And way out West, the Media Mobility Technology Conference kicks off at the Doubletree in San Jose. Tandberg Television biz-dev wiz Craig Knudsen speaks.

Thursday, May 1

Sundance Channel's upfront road show rolls into New York, as president/CEO Larry Aidem, programming boss Laura Michalchyshyn and perhaps even Robert Redford himself visit Madison Avenue. ION Media Networks, meanwhile, presents at the New York Public Library, while LATV struts its stuff at Ultra NYC. Speaking of strutting one's stuff, TV Guide Network holds its Sexiest Stars 2008 wingding at Katsuya and S Bar in Los Angeles. If they haven't reached out to you yet, you probably didn't make the list.

Friday, May 2

Nicktoons premieres Speed Racer: The Next Generation, an update of the classic series about the do-gooding speed freak, at 7 p.m. ET. And a trio of sharp wits takes various stages around New York. Larry the Cable Guy headlines at Nassau Coliseum, Current TV principal Al Gore brings his mechanical riser to Radio City Music Hall for “The Minds That Move the World,” and last but not least, Everybody Hates Chris co-creator Chris Rock is at the WaMu Theater under Madison Square Garden. Rock on!