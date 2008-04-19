Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, April 21

It's Ethics Week, sayeth the Society of Professional Journalists. “Act independently” is the catch phrase, and SPJ offers suggestions for keeping news ethics unassailable on www.spj.org. It's also Green Week, sayeth NBC Universal, which offers environmentally themed programming. Speaking of saving the planet, some A-list media minds, including Anderson Cooper and Arianna Huffington, gather at Radio City Music Hall in New York for “The Minds That Move the World.” Elsewhere in New York, Chelsea Lately host Chelsea Handler reads from one of the best-titled books of the year, Are You There, Vodka? It's Me, Chelsea at Barnes & Noble in Tribeca. Finally, on the tube, Nickelodeon's animal rescue crew The Wonder Pets! dons moptops and Liverpudlian accents as the “Save the Beetles!” episode premieres at 7 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, April 22

Inside Edition gets honored for 20 years on the air by the IRTS Foundation as anchor Deborah Norville sits for questioning at 555 W. 57th St. in Manhattan. Across the country, CBS vampire drama Moonlight gets its moment in the sun (No sun! We're freakin' vampires!) at Paley headquarters in Beverly Hills. Executive producer Joel Silver and star Alex O'Loughlin discuss “Media as Entertainment.” And will the car of the future, like Moonlight star Mick, run on blood? Perhaps not, but it may run on batteries or ethanol. NPR's “Car Talk” brothers Tom and Ray Magliozzi discuss fuel alternatives on NOVA's Car of the Future on PBS at 8.

Wednesday, April 23

The cable upfront presentations are in full swing. Oxygen shows off its new shows at SoHo House in Manhattan. (Don't let the name fool you—SoHo House is in the West Village. But you knew that.) Discovery, meanwhile, takes over Frederick P. Rose Hall at Lincoln Center, as CEO David Zaslav shares his strategy. Other heavy hitters turn up at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Los Angeles to discuss cable's ever-changing game plan. The Hollywood Radio & Television Society (HRTS) hosts “The Cable Chiefs: Is Cable Scripting Its Own Success or Failure?” with the likes of HBO programming group prez Michael Lombardo, AMC EVP Charlie Collier and Lifetime Entertainment president Susanne Daniels.

Thursday, April 24

If it's upfront season, it must be time for the Outfront Conference at the Yale Club in Manhattan. MediaPost assembles the freshest Madison Avenue thinkers, including Starcom USA EVP Laura Caraccioli-Davis. Elsewhere in Gotham, Spanish Broadcasting Systems' Mega TV holds its first-ever upfront presentation at Guastavino's under the Queensboro Bridge. And it's a busy night on the tube, with a load of shows getting back into the post-strike swing. Look for new fare on ABC as Ugly Betty, starring America Ferrara, rolls at 8.

Friday, April 25

Speaking of new material, aforementioned fangfest Moonlight crawls from its coffin on CBS at 10. For more scary individuals with sharp teeth and a taste for blood, the White House Correspondents' Association's annual dinner takes place at the Washington Hilton tomorrow. Late, Late Show host Craig Ferguson does hosting honors. If the sharp-witted Scotsman is on his game, he'll have some zingers in mind for the cheeky monkeys and frisky badgers who govern our country.