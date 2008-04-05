Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, April 7

Dick Cavett narrates the infamous on-air spat he and the literary lions Norman Mailer and Gore Vidal had during a 1971 Dick Cavett Show at the Paley Center for Media in New York. Speaking of the Paley, former B&C editor J. Max Robins assumes his new role as VP/executive director of the museum's Media and International councils today. Meanwhile, on the tube, a show based on the concept of starting fresh and doing it all over again does it all over again with a fresh post-strike episode. Samantha Who?, no relation to Grinch waif Cindy Lu Who, airs on ABC at 9:30 ET. Christina Applegate plays the title role.

Tuesday, April 8

It's a busy day in the TV world. Disney chief Robert Iger and media scribe Ken Auletta start things off with a Newhouse-hosted breakfast tete-a-tete at the Plaza in New York, before Iger heads over to Legacy Recording Studios for the Disney Channel upfront presentation. Scripps also does its own upfront song and dance for its five-headed cable empire at Cipriani. Out on the Left Coast, Discovery holds its LA Upfront at the Beverly Wilshire, while the MI6 videogame marketing conference kicks off at the Grand Hyatt in San Francisco. Dubbed “Cracking the Code,” MI6 sessions include Going Global, featuring ABC marketing EVP Michael Benson.

Wednesday, April 9

What's the key to reaching the Hispanic consumer? “Content…Connection…and Research,” sayeth Univision, which hosts a session on Hispanic viewers at its New York headquarters. Insights come from advertising president David Lawenda. Elsewhere in Gotham, Peabody Award-winning author/radio host Garrison Keillor talks about “his work, passions and night table books” at the 92nd Street Y, while the ladies from The View, including Barbara Walters and Whoopi Goldberg, dish at the Paley. Warning—the presidential hopefuls will not escape the View crew's razor wit. Back in San Francisco, CSI creator Anthony Zuiker does the keynote at MI6.

Thursday, April 10

What do you do when life throws you a curve? If it's us, we probably lay off the pitch, hope the ump calls it a ball, and wait for life to groove us a fat fastball. The American Women in Radio and Television are a bit more proactive, hosting “When Life Throws You a Curve: When Industry Changes Impact Your Career” at the Hard Rock Café in Times Square. Guests include former Early Show co-anchor and author Rene Syler and The HealthCentral Network client services director Anne O'Brien. And thankfully, Thursdays return to relative normalcy as The Office retakes its rightful spot on NBC at 9. Much madness ensues as Jim and Pam have dinner over at Michael's.

Friday, April 11

The 250,000-square-foot news cathedral known as the Newseum opens at its new digs on Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington. There's the News Corp. News History Gallery, the Pulitzer Prize Photographs Gallery, and the NBC News Interactive Newsroom, which lets you see how your grace under pressure compares to Brian Williams'. There are the front pages of almost 600 daily papers each day, and the slippers worn by that Wonkette woman as she blogged about Congressional cads. And when hunger beckons, there's Wolfgang Puck's aptly named restaurant The Source. The chef will be grilling chicken the way a good journo grills politicians. Bon appetit!