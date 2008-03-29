Where to be & what to watch…

Monday, March 31

It's Where Are They Now time here at B&C Week. First off, was there ever a funnier guy on TV than Chris Elliott of Get a Life fame? (OK, maybe there have been a few.) Elliott and MSNBC host Keith Olbermann sit for questioning on “The Art of Media Savvy Satire” at the Paley Center for Media in New York. And what the heck ever happened to the square-jawed stud from Dallasknown as Bobby? Yes, Patrick Duffy himself breaks free from the witness protection program to host Bingo America on GSN at 7 p.m. ET. The nightly show offers “elements of traditional bingo game-play in a new, fast-paced format.” If that format includes Victoria Principal as one of the stage models, we're tuning in every day.

Tuesday, April 1

CTIA Wireless 2008, featuring 1,100 exhibitors and 40,000 professionals “working toward the common goal of revolutionizing wireless,” kicks off at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The keynote comes from CTIA President/CEO Steve Largent, who may or may not dish about his days as a star wide receiver in the NFL. And thankfully, the networks are back to cooking up regular servings of fresh fare again. Fox features the premiere of Hell's Kitchen at 9; airing after American Idol, we Yanks are treated to a full two hours of dyspeptic Brits.

Wednesday, April 2

The SNL Kagan Radio/TV Values & Finance Summit takes flight at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan, offering “an unbiased look at the prospects for revenue, growth and transactions” in broadcasting. On the tube, PBS offersJean-Michel Cousteau's Ocean Adventures: Return to the Amazon, as Cousteau rambles down the river with his kids 25 years after his father Jacques took him—in glorious HD at 8. Spike, meanwhile, debuts the Al Roker-produced series DEA at 11. Back at CTIA, Alcatel Lucent CEO Patricia Russo shares a few insights into wireless technology.

Thursday, April 3

Cartoon Network throws its Star Wars-themed upfront presentation at Terminal 5 in Manhattan. Yoda graces the invite, teasing “Mighty Big News We Have.” Elsewhere in Gotham, 20/20 correspondent Lynn Sherr shares the stage with Pulitzer Prize-winning columnist/author Ellen Goodman at the 92nd Street Y to discuss “What Do You Do After You've Done It All?” Elsewhere in America, CTAM holds its annual snow-filled fundraiser SkiTAM in Vail, Colo., benefiting the U.S. Disabled Ski Team. Finally, back to the Where Are They Now theme, the offspring of faded pop stars ranging from Olivia Newton-John to Dee Snider turn up in the MTV reality show Rock the Cradle at 10. Eddie Money's daughter Jesse? We're sh-sh-sh-shakin' just thinking about this.

Friday, April 4

If you simply can't wait until next week to see The Office star John Krasinski back on the screen, just visit your local megaplex. The man better known as Jim Halpert straps on a battered helmet to visit the salad days of pro football in the George Clooney-directed film Leatherheads, premiering today. Just make sure you're in bed early, because those screaming tweens in your life will surely be clamoring to check out Miranda Cosgrove, star of Nickelodeon series iCarly, at the TimesCenter in New York at 11 a.m. tomorrow. Cosgrove and Carly exec producer Dan Schneider field questions in the discussion titled “Leave It All to Me!” Like, how stoked are we?